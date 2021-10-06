Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
0 Shares

Razor USA recalled about 237,300 lithium-ion batteries for Hovertrax 2.0 hoverboards due to a fire hazard.

The recall involves GLW Battery Packs for Hovertrax 2.0 Self-Balancing Scooters / Hoverboards that were manufactured between September 2016 and August 2017.

Razor said it received “more than 20 reports of Hovertrax 2.0 Self-Balancing Hoverboards containing GLW battery packs overheating, including some reports of smoke or fire.” No injuries were reported.

The recalled hoverboards were sold at Walmart, Target, Toys R Us and other stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com, Amazon.com and other websites from September 2016 through 2018 for about $460.

The battery packs have “GLW” in large letters on the packs, and serial numbers beginning with GLW printed on a white sticker on top of the battery pack, below the bar code, according to the recall.

Razor is offering a free replacement battery pack. For more information, consumers can call 866-467-2967 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at www.Razor.com.

Over 237,000 Razor Hoverboards Recalled for Fire Hazard

Source: Razor USA Recalls GLW Battery Packs Sold with Hovertrax 2.0 Self-Balancing Hoverboards Due to Fire Hazard

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
0 Shares

Posted by Daily Hornet

We aim to provide progressive news that covers politics and corporate wrongdoing. We have no corporate interests to serve. No hidden agenda. We’re here to bring you the news you need to know with a grassroots twist.

All Posts

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.