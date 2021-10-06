Over 237,000 Razor Hoverboards Recalled for Fire Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Razor USA recalled about 237,300 lithium-ion batteries for Hovertrax 2.0 hoverboards due to a fire hazard.

The recall involves GLW Battery Packs for Hovertrax 2.0 Self-Balancing Scooters / Hoverboards that were manufactured between September 2016 and August 2017.

Razor said it received “more than 20 reports of Hovertrax 2.0 Self-Balancing Hoverboards containing GLW battery packs overheating, including some reports of smoke or fire.” No injuries were reported.

The recalled hoverboards were sold at Walmart, Target, Toys R Us and other stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com, Amazon.com and other websites from September 2016 through 2018 for about $460.

The battery packs have “GLW” in large letters on the packs, and serial numbers beginning with GLW printed on a white sticker on top of the battery pack, below the bar code, according to the recall.

Razor is offering a free replacement battery pack. For more information, consumers can call 866-467-2967 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at www.Razor.com.

Source: Razor USA Recalls GLW Battery Packs Sold with Hovertrax 2.0 Self-Balancing Hoverboards Due to Fire Hazard