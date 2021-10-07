Pressure Cooker Lawsuit Filed Against Maxi-Matic USA

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

A woman who was severely burned by a pressure cooker has filed a lawsuit against Maxi-Matic U.S.A. Inc.

The lawsuit was filed by Crystal M., a woman from New Mexico who claims she suffered “serious and substantial burn injuries” when she opened the lid on a Maxi-Matic Pressure Cooker on October 6, 2019.

According the her lawsuit, the incident occurred as a result of the failure of the pressure cooker’s so-called “safety features,” which were advertised to keep consumers safe while using the pressure cooker.

The pressure cookers are sold with an accompanying Owner’s Manual that claims that the lid of the pressure cooker has safety features that prevent it from being opened until all pressure is released.

Instead, she was able to easily open the lid with normal force while the unit remained pressurized, “allowing its scalding hot contents to be forcefully ejected from the pressure cooker” and onto her body.

The lawsuit claims the pressure cooker is defective and “unreasonably dangerous for their intended use by consumers because the lid can be rotated and opened while the unit remains pressurized.”

The lawsuit was filed against Pick Five Imports Inc. (doing business as Maxi-Matic U.S.A. Inc) on September 21, 2021 in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California — Case Number 2:21-CV-07550.

