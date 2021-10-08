Kohl's Recalls SONOMA Oversized Antigravity Chairs for Fall Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On September 29, Kohl’s recalled about 31,000 SONOMA Goods For Life® Ultimate Oversized Antigravity Chairs due to a fall hazard.

The recalled chairs were sold from January 2019 through June 2021 at Kohl’s stores nationwide.

The recall was issued because the chair can break or collapse when weight is applied, posing a fall hazard. Kohl’s said it received 18 reports of the chairs breaking or collapsing, including 2 minor injuries.

The chairs were sold in numerous colors, with aluminum frame, a fabric seat and back, and a removable head pillow.

Kohl’s is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled chairs and return them to the nearest Kohl’s store for a full refund (with receipt) or in-store credit (without a receipt).

Source: Kohl’s Recalls SONOMA Goods For Life Branded Ultimate Oversized Antigravity Chairs Due to Fall Hazard