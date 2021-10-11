Oceanic Snorkels Sold at Costco Recalled for Drowning Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On September 22, Huish Outdoors recalled about 76,000 Oceanic Adult Dry Top Snorkels that were exclusively sold at Costco.

The snorkels were recalled because the bottom purge valve can leak, which can unexpectedly allow water to leak into the snorkel, posing a drowning hazard.

The recall was issued after Oceanic received 13 reports of the snorkels leaking. There was one report of a consumer who tripped after a snorkel leaked, resulting in minor cuts.

The snorkels were sold at Costco Wholesale Warehouses nationwide and online at www.costco.com from February 2021 through July 2021 for about $40.

Snorkels with the following four-digit batch numbers are included in this recall: 2038, 2039, 2040, 2041, 2042, 2043, 2044, 2045, 2046, 2047, 2048, 2049, 2050, 2051, 2102, 2103, 2104, 2105, 2106, 2107, 2108, 2109, 2110, 2111, 2112, 2113, 2114 and 2115.

The manufacturer is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled snorkels and follow the instructions online at www.oceanicsnorkel.com to destroy the product and register for a free replacement snorkel, shipping included.

Source: Huish Outdoors Recalls Oceanic Adult Dry Top Snorkels Due to Drowning Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Costco