Argentina Chicken and Pork Hot Dogs Recalled for Listeria Risk

On September 28, Espi’s Sausage and Tocino Co. recalled approximately 2,048 pounds of frozen hot dogs due to a risk of Listeria bacteria contamination.

The recall involves 12-ounce vacuum-packed plastic packages containing “Argentina MIGHTY MEATY CHICKEN AND PORK HOTDOG JUMBO” with a sell-by date of “051922.”

The recalled involves frozen ready-to-eat chicken and pork hot dogs that were were shipped to a distributor in California and further distributed to retail locations.

No illnesses were reported. Instead, the problem was discovered by the USDA Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS), when records showed that a product contact surface tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can cause food poisoning.

FSIS is concerned that some of these recalled hot dogs may still be in consumers’ freezers. “Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” the recall warns.

Source: Espi’s Sausage and Tocino Co. Recalls Ready-to-Eat Chicken and Pork Hot Dog Products Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

