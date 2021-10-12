Harbor Freight Recalls Bauer Propane Heaters for Fire Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On September 16, Harbor Freight Tools recalled around 19,000 Bauer® Forced Air Propane Heaters due to a fire hazard.

The problem is that a fitting on the back of the heater may be too loose, which can allow propane gas to leak out of the heater. The problem poses a fire hazard and a risk of burn injuries to consumers.

Harbor Freight issued the recall after 13 reports of the heaters leaking propane gas, including 1 report of a fire.

The recalled heaters can be identified by the brand-name “Bauer” printed in large white letters on the side of the heater. Item Number 57176 is printed on the ratings label on the back of the unit.

They were sold at Harbor Freight Tools stores nationwide and online at www.harborfreight.com from November 2020 until March 5, 2021 for about $100.

Harbor Freight is asking consumers to stop using the heaters and check for a propane leak by using a “soapy water leak test” (as per the instructions in the Owners’ Manual) and using the wrench supplied with the heater to tighten the fittings, if necessary.

Source: https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/Harbor-Freight-Tools-Recalls-to-Repair-Propane-Portable-Heaters-Due-to-Fire-Hazard-Recall-Alert