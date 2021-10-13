Baker Farms Recalls Bagged Kale Due to Listeria Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Baker Farms recalled certain 1-pound bags of pre-cut kale that were sold under the brands Baker Farms®, Kroger® and SEG Grocers®.

On September 15, Baker Farms said it was notified by a customer that the kale tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal food poisoning.

The recall involves 16-ounce (1-pound) plastic bags of pre-cut kale with a best by date of 09-18-2021.

The products include Kroger Kale (UPC 11110-18170), SEG Grocers Kale (UPC 0 38259 11482 7) and Baker Farms Kale (8 13098 02001 6).

The kale was distributed from August 30 through September 1 in the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, and Virginia.

Kroger recalled Kroger® kale products that were distributed at Kroger grocery stores in the Columbus, Nashville and Atlanta Divisions, servicing Columbus and Toledo, Ohio; Knoxville, Tennessee; eastern West Virginia; and the states of Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina.

No illnesses were reported as of September 16, but infections with Listeris monocytogenes can cause a high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Pregnant women may also suffer a miscarriage or stillbirth.

Source: Updated: Baker Farms Recalls Various Brand Name of Kale Due to Listeria Monocytogenes Contamination

Editor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation