Baker Farms Recalls Bagged Kale Due to Listeria Risk

Baker Farms recalled certain 1-pound bags of pre-cut kale that were sold under the brands Baker Farms®, Kroger® and SEG Grocers®.
On September 15, Baker Farms said it was notified by a customer that the kale tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal food poisoning.
The recall involves 16-ounce (1-pound) plastic bags of pre-cut kale with a best by date of 09-18-2021.
The products include Kroger Kale (UPC 11110-18170), SEG Grocers Kale (UPC 0 38259 11482 7) and Baker Farms Kale (8 13098 02001 6).
The kale was distributed from August 30 through September 1 in the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, and Virginia.
Kroger recalled Kroger® kale products that were distributed at Kroger grocery stores in the Columbus, Nashville and Atlanta Divisions, servicing Columbus and Toledo, Ohio; Knoxville, Tennessee; eastern West Virginia; and the states of Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina.
No illnesses were reported as of September 16, but infections with Listeris monocytogenes can cause a high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Pregnant women may also suffer a miscarriage or stillbirth.
Source: Updated: Baker Farms Recalls Various Brand Name of Kale Due to Listeria Monocytogenes Contamination