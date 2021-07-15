Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Johnson & Johnson recalled 5 sunscreens due to the cancer-causing chemical benzene.

In a statement, Johnson & Johnson said: “While benzene is not an ingredient in any of our sunscreen products, it was detected in some samples of the impacted aerosol sunscreen finished products.”

CVS also recalled two CVS Health After Sun Aloe Vera products “out of an abundance of caution,” according to CBS MoneyWatch.

The recalled products include the following sunscreen sprays and after-sun aloe vera products:

NEUTROGENA® Beach Defense® aerosol sunscreen

NEUTROGENA® Cool Dry Sport aerosol sunscreen

NEUTROGENA® Invisible Daily™ defense aerosol sunscreen

NEUTROGENA® Ultra Sheer® aerosol sunscreen

AVEENO® Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen

CVS Health® After Sun Aloe Vera

CVS Health® After Sun Aloe Vera Spray

The recalls come about two months after Valisure, an online pharmacy and laboratory, reported that 78 popular sunscreens and after-sun products like aloe vera sprays were contaminated with benzene.

Valisure also demanded recalls for 40 sunscreens and after-sun products that tested positive for the highest levels of benzene, including products from Neutrogena, Sun Bum, CVS, and more.

Benzene is a chemical that is classified as a human carcinogen, which means that it may cause cancer, depending on the level of exposure. Benzene can also be absorbed through the skin through sunscreen.

Source: Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. Issues Voluntary Recall of Specific NEUTROGENA® and AVEENO® Aerosol Sunscreen Products Due to the Presence of Benzene