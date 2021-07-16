BrightFarms Salad Greens Linked to Salmonella Outbreak

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

BrightFarms has recalled pre-packaged salad greens that were produced in Rochelle, Illinois, after an outbreak of Salmonella.

The recalled salad greens were sold in clear, plastic clamshells with “best by” dates through 7/29/2021:

BrightFarms Nutrigreens (3 oz. package)

BrightFarms Butter Crisp (4 oz. Package)

BrightFarms Harvest Crunch® (4 oz. package)

BrightFarms Mighty Romaine (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)

BrightFarms 50/50 Spring & Spinach (4 oz. package)

BrightFarms Spring Crunch (4 oz. package)

BrightFarms Spring Mix (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)

BrightFarms Sunny Crunch® (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)

BrightFarms Lakeside Crunch®

In Illinois, the products were sold at at Mariano’s Fresh Markets, Walmart (select stores), Strack Van Till, Sullivan’s Foods, Caputo’s, and Jewel-Osco.

In Wisconsin, the products were sold at Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market, Copps, Tadych’s, and Walmart (select stores).

In Iowa, the products were sold at Walmart (select stores). In Indiana, the products were sold at Strack Van Till stores.

The recall was issued after BrightFarms salad greens were linked to an outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of July 15, at least 9 people have been infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella in two states — Illinois (5) and Wisconsin (4) — between June 10 and June 15, 2021.

More recent illnesses may not have been reported yet, so the true case count may be higher.

The FDA is also working with BrightFarms to determine if there are more products that may be contaminated with Salmonella.

Source: BrightFarms Announces Voluntary Recall of Packaged Salad Greens Sold in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa and Indiana

