Ford Motor Company announced 3 safety recalls covering more than 800,000 vehicles in the U.S. with injury hazards.

The recalls include certain 2020-2021 Ford F-350 Super Duty vehicles with 6.7-liter engines, 2013-2017 Ford Explorer SUVs, and 2020-2021 Lincoln Aviator vehicles with 3.0-liter gas engines.

Ford said it is aware of 6 people who were injured in the recalled 2013-2017 Ford Explorer vehicles due to a seized cross-axis ball joint.

The problem may cause a fractured rear suspension toe link, which “significantly diminishes steering control, increasing the risk of a crash,” Ford explained. Drivers of the affected vehicles may experience a clunk noise, unusual handling, or misaligned rear wheel.

Ford also issued a safety recall for nearly 35,000 of the 2020-2021 Ford F-350 Super Duty vehicles due to a deformed rear axle. Ford said no crashes were reported, but drivers of the recalled trucks may experience “vibration and/or shaking” at highway speeds, or “shuddering upon acceleration,” which increase the risk of a crash.

Ford also recalled about 41,000 of their 2020-2021 Lincoln Aviator vehicles due to a battery cable wire harness that may be improperly secured,” according to the company. The problem poses a fire hazard, although no fires, injuries, or accidents were reported.

