Valisure LLC, an online pharmacy that also tests pharmaceuticals, issued a press release warning that it found benzene, a known human carcinogen, in 78 sunscreens and after-sun care products.

Valisure demanded recalls for 40 of those products with the highest levels of benzene, including products from Neutrogena, Sun Bum, CVS Health, Fruit of the Earth, Raw Elements, SunBurnt, Goodsense, Banana Boat, TopCare Everyday, and EltaMD.

The list of products that tested positive for benzene includes sunscreen, aloe vera, and more.

Valisure found that 27% of samples tested positive for benzene, and some batches had up to 3-times the restricted FDA concentration limit.

The pharmacy demanded recalls for 40 contaminated batches, including a variety of sunscreen sprays, gels, aloe vera, and lotions with both chemical and mineral-based formulations.

Some of the sunscreens and after-sun products that had high levels of benzene included:

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Weightless Sunscreen Spray (SPF 100+ and SPF 70+)

Sun Bum Cool Down Gel

Neutrogena Beach Defense Oil-Free Body Sunscreen Spray

CVS Health After-Sun Aloe Vera Soothing Spray

Fruit of the Earth Aloe Vera Gel

Banana Boat Kids Max Protect & Play Sunscreen C-Spray, SPF 100

EltaMD UV Aero Broad-Spectrum Fully-Body Sunscreen Spray, SPF 45

Raw Elements Eco Formula Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30

Goodsense Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30

And more

Source: Lab asks FDA to recall 40 batches of sunscreen from Neutrogena, Banana Boat and more