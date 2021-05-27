USDA Food Box Chicken Recalled in Florida for Listeria Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

The USDA Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) posted a public health alert for approximately 130,860 pounds of frozen, fully-cooked, diced chicken that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

The chicken was distributed by Big Daddy Foods, Inc., of Houston Texas, and further distributed to local food banks in Florida through the “USDA Farmers to Families Food Box” program and individual food boxes.

The products were distributed from February 24, 2021 through March 1, 2021, and March 29, 2021 through April 8, 2021, at temporary locations.

The problem was discovered when inspectors noticed that chicken requiring re-cooking due to possible Listeria contamination had been repackaged without being re-cooked. No illnesses were reported.

The recall involves the following frozen, fully cooked, diced chicken:

4-lb. plastic bags containing “FULLY COOKED CHICKEN MEAT ¾ DICED WHITE” with code 13530, Est. number P-18237, and pack dates of “01/25/2021” and “01/26/2021.”

4-lb. plastic bags containing “FULLY COOKED CHICKEN MEAT DARK/WHITE ¾ DICED” with code 16598, Est. number P-45638, and pack dates “24/MAR/2021” and “23/MAR/2021.”

Consumers who received these products are urged not to eat them, and to throw them away. Furthermore, the USDA recommends that consumers reheat “ready-to-eat” chicken products until steaming hot to reduce the risk of food poisoning.

Source: FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Frozen, Cooked Diced Poultry Products Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

