HSN has recalled 5.4 million Joy / JM-branded My Little Steamer® handheld clothing steamers due to a risk of burn injuries.

The steamers were recalled because they can spray or leak extremely hot water during use.

There were 227 reports of hot water spraying or leaking, including 106 reports of burn injuries. The reports include 8 people who suffered 2nd-degree burns, and 6 people who suffered 3rd-degree burns.

The recall involves all models and colors of the steamers. They have “My Little Steamer” or “My Little Steamer Go Mini” printed on the side.

The recall was announced after a class action lawsuit settlement (https://www.steamerrecallsettlement.com/), which includes everyone who purchased a Joy/JM My Little Steamer between January 1, 2002 and December 31, 2020.

Consumers are eligible for a cash payment or an HSN voucher, depending on the product and when it was purchased.

The recalled steamers were sold online at HSN.com, on the HSN television network, in stores nationwide, or online at various retailers, including Amazon, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walmart, and Lowes from January 2002 through December 2020.

Source: HSN Recalls 5.4 Million Handheld Clothing Steamers Due to Serious Burn Hazard