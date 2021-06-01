Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

At least four companies recalled enoki mushrooms and Guan’s Seafood Mushrooms due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the FDA.

Marquis Worldwide Specialty Inc. of Industry, California, recalled all 200-gram packages of Conah Organic Enoki Mushrooms.

Rainfield Marketing Group, Inc. of Vernon, California, recalled all cases of 150-gram packages of Enoki Mushrooms (Product of Korea).

Concord Farms of Vernon, California, recalled all 150-gram and 200-gram packages of Concord Farms Fresh Enoki Mushrooms.

California Terra Garden Inc. of Commerce, California, recalled all cases of 150-gram packages of Guan’s Seafood Mushroom (Product of China) after a routine test by the California Health Department was positive for Listeria in one package of 150-gram Seafood Mushrooms.

Back in April and May, three additional recalls for enoki mushrooms were announced by Golden Medal Mushrooms Inc., Guan’s Mushroom Co., and Canada’s Goldenway International Trade Co.

Food that is contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell spoiled, but it can still cause severe and sometimes deadly infections.

The symptoms of a Listeria infection may include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, as well as miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Source: More Enoki Mushrooms Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns

Editor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation