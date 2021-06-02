Target Shower Stools Recalled After Fall Injuries Reported

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Target Corp. recalled about 58,500 Room Essentials Shower Stools because they can become unstable or slippery while in use. This can cause the stools to tip over, posing an injury and fall hazard.

Target said 12 consumers reported falling off the recalled shower stools, including 4 people who suffered injuries like bruises, bumps and scratches, and 1 person who sprained their arm.

The recall involves Target’s Room Essentials Shower Stools, which are white, 18 inches tall, with a 3-legged aluminum frame and a plastic curved seat.

The Room Essentials logo and item number 064-20-1091 are printed on the front of the product’s hangtag.

Target is asking consumers to stop using the recalled shower stools immediately and return them to any Target store or contact Target for a full refund.

Source: Target Recalls Shower Stools Due to Fall Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Target