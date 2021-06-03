Banner Smoked Fish, Inc. of Brooklyn, New York, has recalled all of its smoked fish products due to a risk of infections with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.
The recalled smoked fish products were distributed through retail stores and distributions, also online purchasing in 17 states, including New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Pennsylvania, California, Florida, Nebraska, Arizona, Massachusetts, Maryland, Virginia, Nevada, Oregon, Wisconsin, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia.
No illnesses were reported, but a routine FDA inspection found that the smoked fish was “processed under unsanitary condition.”
The products include a variety of Banner®-brand products, smoked salmon, brook trout, lox, nova salmon, pastrami-style salmon, scotch-style salmon, smoked Norwegian-style salmon, sable, gravlax, somga, whitefish, and more.
The recall also involves Ben Z’s-brand products, such as gourmet smoked-sliced nova salmon, smoked salmon, Kansas City BBQ smoked salmon, mackerel, and more.
Other brand-names include Raskin’s, Flaum, Irish Cured, Tuv Taam, Golden Taste, Hudson Valley Fisheries (New York Steelhead), Fishing Line, Homarus, Noon Hour, and more.
The short-term symptoms of a Listeria infection may include a high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, or miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
Source: Banner Smoked Fish Recalls Smoked Fish Products Because of Possible Health Risk