Fisher-Price recalled two baby products after 4 infants suffocated to death when they were not restrained in the seat, and were later found on their stomach with their face pressed into the fabric.

The products have a powered glider seat or an infant rocker, allowing the product to move in a head-to-toe or side-to-side motion.

The recall involves roughly 120,000 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers, which cost about $108 and were sold from January 2014 through December 2020. Four infant deaths were linked to the soothers.

Fisher-Price also recalled about 55,000 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders. No deaths were linked to the gliders, but it was “proactively included in this recall due to its similarity to the 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soother,” the company said.

Soothe ‘n Play Gliders cost about $125 and were sold nationwide from November 2018 through May 2021.

The infants who died were reportedly put on their backs in the product unrestrained, and later found on their stomachs. The incidents occurred between April 2019 and February 2020.

The deaths include a 4-month old baby from Missouri, a 2-month old baby from Nevada, a 2-month old baby from Michigan, and an 11-week old baby from Colorado.

Yesterday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced a major new federal safety standard that will effectively eliminate these types of inclined sleep products from the market, such as inclined sleepers, rockers, gliders, soothers, and swings.

CPSC Acting Chairman Robert Adler said, “These types of incidents are heart-breaking. Loving parents put their babies in these products never expecting a tragedy. Inclined products, such as gliders, soothers, rockers and swings are not safe for infant sleep, due to the risk of suffocation.”

Fisher-Price is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled products and contact the company for a refund.

For more information, consumers can visit www.service.mattel.com, and click on “Recall & Safety Alerts,” or call toll-free at 855-853-6224 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

