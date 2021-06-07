Organic Ground Coriander Recalled for Salmonella Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Olde Thompson LLC has recalled Olde Thompson® and Sun Harvest® Organic Ground Coriander in 1.5-ounce glass jar with flip-top lids due to possible contamination with Salmonella.

The recall involves jars labeled with Lot #23632 or Lot #23631, and UPC 400000290942.

The products were sold between May 26th and June 4th, 2021 at Homegoods, Jungle Jim’s International Market, and Smart and Final in Arizona, California, Georgia, New Jersey and Indiana.

No illnesses were reported. The recall was issued after a routine sample of raw material was positive for Salmonella bacteria, according to the recall notice.

Consumers who ate the recalled spices are urged to monitor themselves for symptoms of an infection, such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever.

“Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms,” according to the FDA.

Source: Olde Thompson LLC Issues A Voluntary Recall of Olde Thompson And Sun Harvest Organic Ground Coriander Due to Possible Salmonella Risk

Editor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation