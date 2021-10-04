Coppertone Recalls 5 Spray Sunscreens for Toxic Benzene

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On September 30, Coppertone recalled certain spray sunscreen products after they tested positive for benzene, a carcinogenic chemical.

The recall only includes aerosol sunscreen spray products that were manufactured between January 10 and June 15, 2021, including:

Coppertone Pure & Simple SPF 50 — 5.0 oz aerosol sunscreen spray (Lot# TN00CJ4, Lot# TN00BR2)

— 5.0 oz aerosol sunscreen spray (Lot# TN00CJ4, Lot# TN00BR2) Coppertone Pure & Simple Kids SPF 50 — 5.0 oz aerosol sunscreen spray (Lot# TN00857, Lot# TN00CJV, Lot# TN00854, Lot# TN00855)

— 5.0 oz aerosol sunscreen spray (Lot# TN00857, Lot# TN00CJV, Lot# TN00854, Lot# TN00855) Coppertone Pure & Simple Baby SPF 50 — 5.0 oz aerosol sunscreen spray (Lot# TN009GH, Lot# TN0083K, Lot# TN0083J)

— 5.0 oz aerosol sunscreen spray (Lot# TN009GH, Lot# TN0083K, Lot# TN0083J) Coppertone Sport Mineral SPF 50 — 5.0 oz aerosol sunscreen spray (Lot# TN008KU, Lot# TN008KV)

— 5.0 oz aerosol sunscreen spray (Lot# TN008KU, Lot# TN008KV) Travel-size Coppertone Sport Spray SPF 50 — 1.6 oz aerosol sunscreen spray (Lot# TN00BU3)

Benzene can get into the body if it is absorbed through the skin, breathed, or swallowed. Exposure may “result in an increased risk of cancers including leukemia, and blood cancer of the bone marrow and other blood disorders which can be life-threatening,” the recall warns.

However, Coppertone claims that daily exposure to benzene at the levels detected in these recalled sunscreen products “would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences.” Furthermore, the company said it had not received any reports of adverse events.

The recall from Coppertone comes a few months after similar recalls were issued for products sold by CVS and Johnson & Johnson, including Neutrogena and Aveeno sunscreen products. Since then, several lawsuits have been filed by people who developed cancer.

Coppertone is asking consumers to call 1-888-921-1537 with questions, or visit www.sunscreenrecall2021.com to request a product refund and additional information.

Source: Coppertone® Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Specific Lots of Pure & Simple SPF 50 Spray (2021 Launch), Sport Mineral SPF 50 Spray (2021 Launch), and Travel-Size Coppertone® Sport Spray SPF 50 (1.6OZ) Aerosols Sunscreen Sprays Due to the Presence of Benzene