Dorel Recalls Maxi-Cosi Pria Car Seats for Head Injury Risk

Dorel Juvenile Group has recalled more than 83,000 Maxi-Cosi Pria 70, Pria 85, and Pria 85 Max Convertible Car Seats (2019, 2020, and 2021 model-years) due to a risk of head injuries for children who weigh more than 65 pounds.

The Pria 70 designed for children who weigh between 9 and 70 pounds, and the Pria 85 and Pria 85 Max car seats are designed for children who weigh between 14 and 85 pounds.

Unfortunately, the recalled car seats may not adequately protect children from head injuries in car crashes.

The problem only applies to children who weigh more than 65 pounds, when the seat is installed in the forward-facing position and secured to the vehicle with the lap belt without the top tether.

No injuries or incidents have been linked to the problem.

Dorel said it will send new labels and manuals adjusting the weight and height rating of the Pria 85, Pria 85 Max and Pria 70 car seats to children under 65 pounds or 49 inches.

For consumers with a recalled car seat who want an option above 65 pounds or 49 inches, Dorel will offer a Maxi-Cosi RodiSport Booster free of charge.

Source: Dorel Juvenile Announces a Voluntary Recall of Certain Maxi-Cosi Pria 70 and Pria 85 Convertible Car Seats