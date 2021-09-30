Buurma Farms Recalls Parsley in 6 States for E. coli Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On September 14, Buurma Farms Inc. recalled 320 boxes of Plain Parsley (Flat Leaf Parsley) due to a risk of E. coli contamination.

No illnesses were reported, but a random sample of parsley tested positive for E. coli after it was collected from a distribution center by the Michigan Department of Agriculture.

The recalled parsley was harvested on August 30, 2021 and distributed in Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, Pennsylvania, New York and South Carolina.

It was sold and shipped in 30-count cartons to retailers in Ohio and Michigan between 8/31/21 and 9/3/21. It was also sold in 60-count crates to wholesalers in Illinois, Pennsylvania, New York, and South Carolina between 9/2/21 and 9/4/21.

Consumers may have also purchased individual bunches of flat parsley with a twist-tie labeled with “BUURMA FARMS Plain Parsley.”

Shiga-toxin producing E. coli is a bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes deadly food poisoning in people who eat contaminated food. The symptoms of infection may include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), vomiting, and a fever.

Source: Buurma Farms Inc. Recalls Plain (Flat) Parsley Due to Possible Health Risks

Editor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation