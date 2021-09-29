Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On September 10, Dole Fresh Vegetables Inc. recalled certain cases of Dole® Curly Leaf Parsley that may be contaminated with E. coli.

The recall involves Dole® Curly Leaf Parsley with harvest dates on August 18, 2021 and August 19, 2021. The product was distributed in Florida, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, and Missouri.

It was distributed to retail stores, wholesalers, and distributors in two pack sizes – 60-count (74 cases) and 30-count (39 cases). The product code is: 0 07143 000310 3.

Consumers may have also purchased individual bunches of parsley with a price look-up (PLU) number on binding twist-ties of 4899 and a UPC code of 0 3383 80330 0.

No illnesses were reported. Instead, the recall was issued after a random sample of parsley from a store in Michigan tested positive for non-O157 Shiga-toxin producing E. coli bacteria, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture.

Infections with Shiga-toxin producing E. coli can cause severe, life-threatening infections, especially in people with vulnerable immune systems. The symptoms may include stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting, according to the FDA.

Source: Dole Fresh Vegetables Announces Precautionary Limited Recall of Curly Leaf Parsley Due to Possible Contamination with Non-O157 Shiga-Toxin Producing E. coli

