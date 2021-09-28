Costco Recalls Shower Benches for Fall Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Ivena International Pte. Ltd. recalled about 70,000 teak shower benches that were sold at Costco because they can break or collapse during use.

The recall was announced after 81 reports of the shower benches breaking, including 4 people who fell and were injured.

The reported injuries include bruises, persistent head and body aches, and a fractured tailbone.

The shower benches are made of teak wood. They are labeled with item number 1049998 and UPC 8886474018015 on the packaging, as well as a label that says: “100% wood from well-managed forests.”

They were exclusively sold at Costco stores nationwide and online at costco.com between October 2018 and June 2021 for $80 to $90.

Consumers should immediately stop using the shower benches and return them to Costco for a full refund.

Source: Shower Benches Recalled Due to Fall Hazard; Made by Ivena and Sold Exclusively at Costco (Recall Alert)