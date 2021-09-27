Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On September 23, The Boppy Co. recalled about 3.3 million Boppy® Newborn Loungers after 8 infants suffocated to death.

The babies reportedly suffocated after being placed on their back, side or stomach. According to the safety warning:

“Infants can suffocate if they roll, move, or are placed on the lounger in a position that obstructs breathing, or roll off the lounger onto an external surface, such as an adult pillow or soft bedding that obstructs breathing.”

The recall involves ALL models and colors of the Boppy Original Newborn Loungers, Boppy Preferred Newborn Loungers, and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Loungers.

They were sold from January 2004 to September 2021 at stores like Pottery Barn Kids, Target, Walmart, Amazon, and more.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled loungers and contact The Boppy Company for a full refund by calling toll-free at 800-416-1355 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday-Friday or online at www.boppy.com and click “Recall & Safety Alert.”

The recall was announced just a few weeks after Consumer Reports found 28 deaths linked to baby loungers and nursing pillows, including 7 deaths involving Boppy products.

“These types of incidents are heartbreaking,” said Acting Chairman Robert S. Adler. “Loungers and pillow-like products are not safe for infant sleep, due to the risk of suffocation. Since we know that infants sleep so much of the time – even in products not intended for sleep – and since suffocation can happen so quickly, these Boppy lounger products are simply too risky to remain on the market.”

The best place for a baby to sleep is on their backs, on a firm, flat surface, in a crib, bassinet, or play yard, according to the CPSC. The agency is also warning caregivers to never add blankets, pillows, padded crib bumpers, or other items to an infant’s sleeping space.

