Step2 Recalls Learning Towers for Fall Hazard

The Step2 Company has recalled about 1,570 StepUp Sidekick Learning Towers because children can fall out and get hurt.

“Learning towers” are step-stools that are designed to elevate a young child to the height of a kitchen counter, which allows them to use a sink or practice cooking skills alongside a parent.

Unfortunately, the storage tray with cup holders and the step can come loose from the tower, posing a fall hazard to the child.

Step2 received 20 reports of the storage trays or steps coming loose from the tower, including one child who fell and suffered minor bruises.

The company is asking consumers to check if their StepUp Sidekick Learning Tower has model number “4134” molded on the bottom of the tower. The manufacture codes for the recalled units, which can be located on the seat/step, are 10-2020, 3-2021 and 5-2021.

They were sold online at Step2.com and at Amazon.com during May 2021 for about $100.

Step2 is offering a full refund or a credit on Step2.com of equivalent value or an Amazon gift card, if purchased via Amazon.com.

