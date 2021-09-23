Loki Fish Co. Recalls Keta Salmon Lox for Listeria Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On August 23, Loki Fish Company recalled certain 4 oz. packages of Keta Salmon Lox (UPC code 92103 00111) due to a risk of Listeria.

The recalled Keta Salmon Lox may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that may cause serious and sometimes fatal infections.

The product was packaged in a 4 oz. plastic package on a coated board. It is labeled as “Wild Keta Lox, Loki Fish Co., Seattle, WA.”

It was distributed through Cherry Sprout Produce in Portland, Oregon. It was also sold in Seattle, Washington at Central Co-op and Pacific Coast Harvest, as well as the University District and West Seattle Farmers Markets in Washington.

No illnesses were reported. The possible Listeria contamination was discovered during an FDA inspection in July 2021, after Loki gave samples of the Keta Lox to Micro-Chem Laboratories for testing.

Loki Fish Co. is asking consumers to return the product to the place of purchase or to Loki Fish Company at the farmers market for a refund.

Source: Loki Fish Company Recalls Keta Salmon Lox Because of Possible Health Risk

