Fratelli Beretta Antipasto Trays Linked to Salmonella Outbreak

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Fratelli Beretta Uncured Antipasto Trays have been linked to an outbreak of Salmonella.

On August 27, Fratelli Beretta recalled one of their uncured antipasto products after more than a dozen sick people reported eating it before falling ill.

The products were sold nationwide in vacuum-sealed plastic packages. The trays may contain uncured salami, prosciutto, coppa, or soppressata.

The recall only includes 24-oz. trays containing two 12-oz packages of “Fratelli Beretta UNCURED ANTIPASTO PROSCIUTTO, SOPPRESSATA, MILANO SALAMI & COPPA” with best-by dates of August 27, 2021 through February 11, 2022, and UPC Code 073541305316.

However, the CDC is warning people to not eat any Fratelli Beretta Uncured Antipasto trays with “best by” dates on or before February 11, 2022.

The recall was issued after a 17-state outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium and Salmonella Infantis infections, with at least 36 illnesses reported between May 9 and July 27, 2021. Twelve people were hospitalized with severe illnesses.

At least 14 people said they ate Fratelli Beretta prepackaged Uncured Antipasto trays before they fell ill, according to investigators.

The investigation is ongoing to determine if any other Italian meat products are linked to the Salmonella outbreak.

in the meantime, health officials are urging consumers who bought these products not to consume them. The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Source: Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Italian-Style Meats

Editor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation