Ravin Crossbows Recalls Arrow Nocks After 51 Injuries Reported

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Ravin Crossbows LLC has re-announced a recall for about 220,000 white arrow nocks due to a risk of serious injuries.

The recall involves all white plastic molded clip-on nocks used in arrows for Ravin® crossbows.

If the nock is not fully engaged with the bowstring, the crossbow can fail to discharge when the trigger is pulled. This can result in the bow discharging while re-nocking the arrow, posing an injury hazard.

Ravin Crossbows issued the original recall in December 2017. At the time, there were reports of about two dozen finger injuries.

As of August 2021, Ravin said it has received 51 reports of finger injuries while nocking or re-nocking the white nocks, including 21 serious injuries, and 28 new finger injuries since the original recall.

There have also been “reports of other injuries resulting from maintenance and other issues,” according to the recall notice.

The white arrow nocks were sold in a package of 12 and also as original equipment with Ravin R9, R15 crossbows and Ravin arrows.

They were sold at Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods stores and other stores nationwide from October 2016 through November 2017 for between $8 and $15 when sold separately.

Raving Crossbows is offering free replacement orange nocks and up to a $1 merchandise credit for each recalled nock that is returned.

Source: Ravin Crossbows Reannounces Recall of White Arrow Nocks Due to Injury Hazard and Additional Incidents; Nearly Two Dozen Serious Injuries Reported