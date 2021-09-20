Counter Stools Recalled After 17 People Fall and Suffer Injuries

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

The TJX Companies Inc. recalled about 4,300 swivel counter stools that can break or collapse and cause a person to fall.

The recall was announced after TJX received 20 reports of the stools breaking and causing a person to fall, including 17 people who suffered minor injuries.

The swivel counter stools have wooden legs and fabric backrests with rivet trim around the seat. One of the following style numbers is printed on the product hang tag: 61057, 61063, 61064, 62332, 65129, 65130, 66413, 66414.

The recalled counter stools were sold at HomeGoods, Homesense, and HomeGoods/T.J. Maxx or Marshalls combination stores nationwide from January 2021 through May 2021 for about $130.

TJX is asking consumers to return the stools to any HomeGoods or Homesense store for either a full refund or store gift card.

Source: TJX Recalls Counter Stools Due to Fall and Injury Hazards; Sold at HomeGoods and Homesense Stores