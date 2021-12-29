Another 377,000 Bed Rails Recalled After 4 Deaths Reported

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Two more companies have recalled portable bed rails and reported the tragic deaths of elderly people who suffocated.

Earlier in December 2021, Drive DeVilbiss recalled nearly 500,000 Bed Assist Rails (Grab Rails) after 2 deaths were reported. Now, two more companies have recalled another 377,000 bed rails.

On December 22, Essential Medical Supply recalled about 272,000 Endurance® Hand Bed Rails that were sold since 2006 after 1 death was reported, citing “entrapment and asphyxia hazards,” according to the recall notice.

The death occurred in December 2012 and involved an 86-year-old man at his home in California.

Also on December 22, another company recalled a large number of bed rails due to a risk of suffocation and death — Compass Health Brands recalled about 104,900 Carex® Adult Portable Bed Rails after reports of 3 elderly people who suffocated to death.

“When attached to an adult’s bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the rail and the side of the mattress. This poses a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation,” the company warns.

Essential Medical Supply sold about 272,000 bed rails at medical supply stores nationwide and online at www.amazon.com and www.walmart.com from October 2006 through December 2021. The recall involves the following products:

Hand Bed Rail (model P1410)

Hand Bed Rail with Pouch (model P1410-P)

Hand Bed Rail with Floor Support (model P1411)

Hand Bed Rail with Floor Support with Pouch (model P1411-P).

Compass Health Brands sold about 104,900 bed rails at medical supply stores nationwide and online at www.carex.com, www.amazon.com, and www.walmart.com from November 2012 through December 2021. The following products were recalled:

Carex® Bed Support Rails (model P566)

Carex® brand Easy Up 2-in-1 Bed Rails (model P569)

Consumers are being warned to immediately stop using the recalled bed rails and contact the manufacturer for a repair kit or refund.

