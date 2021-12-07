500,000 Bed Rails Recalled After 2 Deaths Reported

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On December 6, more than 500,000 Bed Assist Handles and Bed Assist Rails were recalled in the U.S. and Canada due to a serious risk of entrapment and death.

When the bed rails are attached to an adult’s bed, a person can get trapped within the bed rail, or between the rail and the side of the mattress, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

“This poses a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation,” according to the recall.

The deaths occurred in February 2011 and February 2015, and involved a 93-year-old woman at her home in California, and a 92-year-old man at an assisted living facility in Canada.

The recall involves the following products:

Bed Assist Handle : Sold on Amazon as “Home Bed Assist Handle” (Model #15064)

: Sold on Amazon as “Home Bed Assist Handle” (Model #15064) Bed Assist Rail with Folding Board : Sold on Amazon as “Home Bed Assist Grab Rail with Bed Board” (Model #15062)

: Sold on Amazon as “Home Bed Assist Grab Rail with Bed Board” (Model #15062) Home Bed Assist Handle : Sold on Amazon as Home Bed Assist Handle (Model #RTL15073)

: Sold on Amazon as Home Bed Assist Handle (Model #RTL15073) Home Bed Assist Handle: Sold on Amazon as Adjustable Height Home Bed Assist Handle (Model #RTL15063-ADJ)

The name “Drive” and the model number are printed on a label located on the product’s metal tubing. The rails are made of white or chrome steel tubing.

The manufacturer is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled products and register to get a refund at https://www.recallrtr.com/bedhandles.

Source: Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Recalls Adult Portable Bed Rails After Two Deaths; Entrapment and Asphyxiation Hazards