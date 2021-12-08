Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On November 23, Impex Fitness recalled about 77,200 Olympic Dumbbell Handles due to a serious injury hazard.

The problem is that the locking collars on the dumbbell handles can slip, dropping weights when held perpendicular to the floor.

No injuries were reported, but Impex said it has received 4 reports of locking collars that slipped.

The recall involves OBB-20 Olympic Dumbbell handles that can be used with any olympic-size weight plates in any configuration. They are chrome in color and finish, with two locking collars in black.

The recalled dumbbell handles were sold at Dick’s Sporting Goods stores nationwide and online at https://www.dickssportinggoods.com from July 2015 through July 2021 for about $50.

Impex Fitness is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled dumbbell handles and contact the company for a free replacement set of new locking collars.

