Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
0 Shares

On November 23, Impex Fitness recalled about 77,200 Olympic Dumbbell Handles due to a serious injury hazard.

The problem is that the locking collars on the dumbbell handles can slip, dropping weights when held perpendicular to the floor.

No injuries were reported, but Impex said it has received 4 reports of locking collars that slipped.

The recall involves OBB-20 Olympic Dumbbell handles that can be used with any olympic-size weight plates in any configuration. They are chrome in color and finish, with two locking collars in black.

The recalled dumbbell handles were sold at Dick’s Sporting Goods stores nationwide and online at https://www.dickssportinggoods.com from July 2015 through July 2021 for about $50.

Impex Fitness is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled dumbbell handles and contact the company for a free replacement set of new locking collars.

aImpex Fitness Recalls 77,000 Dumbbell Handles for Injury Hazard

Source: Impex Fitness Recalls Dumbbell Handles Due to Impact Injury Hazard

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
0 Shares

Posted by Daily Hornet

We aim to provide progressive news that covers politics and corporate wrongdoing. We have no corporate interests to serve. No hidden agenda. We’re here to bring you the news you need to know with a grassroots twist.

All Posts

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.