TJ Farms Select Frozen Cauliflower Recalled for Listeria Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On November 24, Flagship Food Group recalled certain bags of frozen cauliflower under the TJ Farms Select brand-name due to a risk of contamination with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

The recall involves TJ Farms Select Frozen Cauliflower (16-ounce bags). The product was imported from China and labeled with Lot Code 2077890089 and UPC Code 75544000604-3.

The product was distributed in Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

No illnesses were reported. Instead, the recall was announced after a single sample of cauliflower was positive for Listeria monocytogenes in a random test by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, according to the recall notice.

Flagship Food Group is asking consumers to discard the product. For more information, contact the Consumer Center at 1-800-292-9600, which is open 8am-5pm MST, Monday-Friday.

Source: Flagship Food Group Recalls Frozen Cauliflower Because of Possible Health Risk

Editor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation