On December 8, GE Appliances recalled about 132,000 free-standing and slide-in gas and electric ranges due to a tip-over hazard.

The ranges can tip over if a heavy object is placed on an open oven door and the anti-tip-over bracket is not secured to the wall or floor.

No burn injuries were reported, but the problem poses a tip-over hazard and risk of burn injuries from hot food or liquids in cookware.

Many of the ranges do not have brand-names, but some were sold under brands like Café, Conservator, Crosley, GE, Hotpoint, Haier, or Profile. For a full list of model and serial numbers, visit https://www.geappliances.com/ge/recall/.

GE said that consumers can keep using the ranges, but are cautioned not to place any objects on the open oven door until the range’s anti-tip bracket has been inspected and repaired if necessary.

The ranges were sold at Lowe’s, Home Depot, Best Buy and other home improvement and home appliance stores nationwide and online from May 2021 through July 2021 for between $580 and $4,600.

Source: GE Appliances, a Haier Company, Recalls to Repair Free-Standing and Slide-In Ranges Due to Tip-Over Hazard