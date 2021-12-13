Share
On Saturday, December 11, Alexander & Hornung expanded a recall from 230,000 pounds to 2.3 million pounds of fully-cooked ham and pepperoni products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

No illnesses were reported, but infections with Listeria can be very serious or life-threatening, especially for children, elderly adults, people with vulnerable immune systems, and pregnant women.

The recall now involves 27 pork products, which were distributed nationwide to grocery stores like Whole Foods, Safeway, Big Y, and more. The products were sold under brand-names like:

  • Five Star Pepperoni
  • Wellshire
  • Niman Ranch
  • Alexander & Horung
  • Amish Country
  • Amish Valley
  • Butcher Boy
  • Lancaster
  • Food Club
  • Big Y
  • Open Nature
  • Garrett Valley

The additional products subject to recall with associated dates are listed here. View labels here.

The recalled products are marked with establishment number “EST. M10125” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Consumers who bought these products are urged not to eat them. The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Source: Alexander & Hornung Recalls Fully Cooked Pork Products Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

