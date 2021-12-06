230,000 Pounds of Ham and Pepperoni Recalled for Listeria Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On December 5, Alexander & Hornung (a business unit of Perdue Premium Meat Company) recalled approximately 234,000 pounds of fully-cooked ham and pepperoni products due to a risk of contamination with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

No illnesses were reported. Instead, the recall was issued after the company discovered the problem during routine testing.

The products were sold nationwide at multiple retailers, under the following brand-names: Wellshire, Alexander & Hornung, Food Club, Butcher Boy, Niman Ranch, Garrett Valley Farms, Open Nature (Safeway store brand), Five Star, and Big Y.

The products are labeled with the establishment number “EST. M10125” inside the USDA mark of inspection. See the full list here.

Eating food that is contaminated with Listeria can cause symptoms like fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions, sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. The infection can also become invasive and spread beyond the gastrointestinal system.

Source: Alexander & Hornung Recalls Fully Cooked Pork Products Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

