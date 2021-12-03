DeWaLT Wireless Earphones Recalled After Fires, Burn Injuries Reported

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On December 1, a recall was issued for about 301,800 DeWALT Jobsite Pro Wireless Earphones that can overheat.

The earphones can overheat during charging or use, posing a fire hazard and a risk of burn injuries.

There were 61 reports of the earphones overheating during charging or use, including 5 fires and 4 reports of minor burn injuries.

They were sold at The Home Depot, Lowe’s stores and other electronics stores and hardware stores nationwide and online at www.cyberguys.com from December 2019 to July 2021 for about $60.

The earphones have a black and yellow neckband with wired earbuds. The manufacture codes included in this recall are D4 1910, D4 1912, D4 2003, D4 2004, D4 2006, D4 2009, D4 2011, D4 2012, D4 2101, D4 2103, and D4 2104. The manufacture code is printed on the left side of the band. If no manufacture code is present, the product is included in the recall.

The manufacturer is asking consumers to return the product to the retailer for an approved replacement.

Source: E-filliate Recalls DEWALT Wireless Earphones Due to Burn and Fire Hazards