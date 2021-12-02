Birds Eye Broccoli Tots Recalled After Mouth Injuries Reported

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On November 19, Conagra Brands recalled certain Birds Eye® Frozen Broccoli Tots after consumer complaints of mouth injuries.

The products may contain small rocks and metal fragments. Conagra said it received two reports of injuries (dental damage) and the company was made aware of the issue through calls from consumers.

The recall involves 12-ounce packages with best-by dates through November 2022, so it is possible that consumers may still have the products in their home freezers.

The following products are included in the recall.

Item Description Case UPC Item UPC Batch/Lot Code Best By Date BE BROC TOTS 10/12Z 20-0-14500-00125- 6 00-0-14500-00125- 2 4715105620 AUG-19-2022 and AUG-25- 2022 BE BROC TOTS 10/12Z 20-0-14500-00125- 6 00-0-14500-00125- 2 4715104220 AUG-11-2022 and AUG-12- 2022 BE BROC TOTS 10/12Z 20-0-14500-00125- 6 00-0-14500-00125- 2 4715113720 NOV-17-2022 BE BROC TOTS 10/12Z 20-0-14500-00125- 6 00-0-14500-00125- 2 4715113020 NOV-10-2022

Conagra recommends that “anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.”

For more information, you can call Conagra Brands consumer care at 800-921-7404 or email consumer.care@conagra.com.

