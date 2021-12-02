Birds Eye Broccoli Tots Recalled After Mouth Injuries Reported

On November 19, Conagra Brands recalled certain Birds Eye® Frozen Broccoli Tots after consumer complaints of mouth injuries.
The products may contain small rocks and metal fragments. Conagra said it received two reports of injuries (dental damage) and the company was made aware of the issue through calls from consumers.
The recall involves 12-ounce packages with best-by dates through November 2022, so it is possible that consumers may still have the products in their home freezers.
The following products are included in the recall.
|Item Description
|Case UPC
|Item UPC
|Batch/Lot Code
|Best By Date
|BE BROC TOTS 10/12Z
|20-0-14500-00125- 6
|00-0-14500-00125- 2
|4715105620
|AUG-19-2022 and AUG-25- 2022
|BE BROC TOTS 10/12Z
|20-0-14500-00125- 6
|00-0-14500-00125- 2
|4715104220
|AUG-11-2022 and AUG-12- 2022
|BE BROC TOTS 10/12Z
|20-0-14500-00125- 6
|00-0-14500-00125- 2
|4715113720
|NOV-17-2022
|BE BROC TOTS 10/12Z
|20-0-14500-00125- 6
|00-0-14500-00125- 2
|4715113020
|NOV-10-2022
Conagra recommends that “anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.”
For more information, you can call Conagra Brands consumer care at 800-921-7404 or email consumer.care@conagra.com.
Source: Conagra Brands Issues Voluntary Recall of Certain Birds Eye Broccoli Tots® Due to Potential Presence of Small Rocks and Metal Fragments in Product