Old Spice and Secret Spray Deodorants Recalled for Benzene

On November 23, Proctor & Gamble recalled specific Old Spice and Secret spray deodorants and Old Spice Below Deck spray with expiration dates through September 2023 after benzene was found.

The recall was announced soon after Valisure, an independent lab based in Connecticut, reported that dozens of antiperspirant sprays contained benzene, likely due to the use of butane as a propellant.

Benzene is a chemical that is believed to cause cancer. People who use the recalled spray deodorants could be exposed to benzene by breathing it in the air, absorbing it through the skin, or swallowing it.

No adverse events were reported, but exposure to benzene “can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening,” according to the recall notice.

The following products are included in the recall:

UPC Description 012044001912 Old Spice High Endurance AP Spray Pure Sport 12/6oz 012044044759 Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Stronger Swagger 3.8oz 037000729747 Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Pure Sport Plus 12/3.8oz 037000730347 Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Stronger Swagger 12/3.8oz 037000749479 Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Ult Captain 12/3.8oz 037000695714 Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Unscented 12/4.9oz 037000695707 Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Fresh Air 12/4.9oz 037000586906 Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh Twin Pack 037000711087 Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh 12/6OZ 037000711094 Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh 12/4OZ 037000723721 Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Waterlily 3.8oz 037000729860 Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Lavender 12/3.8oz 037000729914 Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Water Lily 12/3.8oz 037000729921 Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Light Essentials 12/3.8oz 037000798842 Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Rose 12/3.8oz 037000747642 Secret Outlast Inv Spray Completely Clean 12/3.8oz 037000747727 Secret Outlast Inv Spray Protecting Powder 12/3.8oz 012044048535 Old Spice Pure Sport 2021 Gift Set

P&G is asking consumers with questions to call the Consumer Care team at 888-339-7689 from Monday – Friday from 9:00am – 6:00pm EST. Consumers can also visit www.oldspice.com or www.secret.com for more information, or to learn how to receive reimbursement.

Source: P&G Issues Voluntary Recall of Specific Old Spice and Secret Aerosol Spray Antiperspirants and Old Spice Below Deck Aerosol Spray Products Due to Detection of Benzene