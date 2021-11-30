Odor-Eaters Foot Sprays Recalled for Toxic Benzene

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On November 17, Odor-Eaters® (owned by Blistex Inc.) announced a voluntary recall for two types of Odor-Eaters foot spray products due to contamination with benzene, a cancer-causing chemical.

The recall involves 41 lots of two products that came in aerosol cans, including Odor-Eaters Spray Powder and Odor-Eaters Stink Stoppers Spray, with expiration dates between October 2021 and August 2023.

The products are used as anti-fungal and foot odor-reducing agents.

Spraying it on the feet can expose a person to benzene if they breathe it in the air or absorb it through the skin. “It can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening,” according to the recall.

No illnesses or injuries were reported, according to the manufacturer. Instead, the recall was issued after internal testing found “low-level benzene contamination.”

Even so, the manufacturer claims that “the levels detected are not expected to cause adverse health consequences in consumers,” according to the Odor-Eaters recall website.

The foot spray products join a growing list of consumer products in spray-cans that have recently been recalled for benzene — including spray sunscreen, spray deodorant, and anti-fungal foot sprays.

Consumers can visit http://www.odoreatersrecall2021.com to request a product refund, product images, lot information, or other information.

