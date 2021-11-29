Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Instant Brands, the manufacturer of the Instant Pot, has been hit by yet another lawsuit involving a consumer who was burned by the popular kitchen appliance.

Jillian C., a woman from Pleasanton, California, filed a lawsuit accusing Instant Brands of selling defective pressure cookers with “unreasonably dangerous” design flaws.

In November 2019, she claims that her Instant Pot Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker exploded when she opened the lid, according to the lawsuit.

Unfortunately, there was still pressure inside the pot when she opened the lid using normal force.

Opening the lid allowed “its scalding hot contents to be forcefully ejected from the pressure cooker” and onto her body, resulting in severe burn injuries, her lawsuit claims.

She accuses Instant Brands of selling a product that poses “unreasonable risks of bodily injury.” Furthermore, she claims that Instant Brands misled consumers into believing that the lid would lock until all of the pressure was safely released.

Her Instant Pot Lawsuit was filed on November 11, 2021 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California — Case Number 4:21-cv-08757.

Source: Johnson // Becker, PLLC Files Instant Pot Lawsuit Against Instant Brands, Inc. After Defective Pressure Cooker Causes Injuries

