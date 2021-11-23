Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Goodman Manufacturing Company has recalled around 300,000 drain pans for home furnaces after nearly two dozen fires were reported.

The recall involves evaporator coil drain pans that were paired with residential condensing gas furnaces, and installed in a vertical, or “up-flow,” configuration.

They were sold from approximately January 2019 to November 2021. Only evaporator coils with serial numbers with prefixes ranging from 1901 through 2101 are covered by the recall.

The problem is that “drain pans assembled with certain evaporator coils may overheat, melt, and deform, posing a fire hazard.” As of November 17, Goodman has received 23 reports of fires in the U.S.

Goodman is asking consumers to immediately use the model verification tool available at www.recallrtr.com/drainpan to determine if their system is within the recall range and, if so, contact Goodman for a free repair by a qualified technician.

Source: Goodman Manufacturing Company Recalls Evaporator Coil Drain Pans Installed with Condensing Gas Furnaces Due to Fire Hazard