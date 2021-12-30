Fresh Express Bagged Salads Linked to Deadly Listeria Outbreak

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On December 21, the FDA announced an outbreak investigation into a deadly outbreak of Listeria from Fresh Express salads.

Ten people were hospitalized and 1 death were reported in 8 states between July 26, 2016, and October 19, 2021. The states include Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia, according to the CDC Food Safety Alert.

The recall includes all use-by dates of fresh salads with Product Codes Z324 through Z350.

They were sold under many brand-names, including:

Bowl & Basket

Fresh Express

Giant Eagle

Little Salad Bar

Market District

Marketside

O Organics

Signature Farms

Simply Nature

Weis Fresh From The Field

Wellsley Farms

The recall issued after the Michigan Department of Agriculture reported a positive Listeria test in a random sample of Fresh Express 9 oz. Sweet Hearts Salad Mix with Use-By Date of December 8, 2021, manufactured at the Fresh Express Streamwood, IL facility.

Consumers can return the product to the store where it was purchased for a full refund. For more information, call the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at (800) 242-5472 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Source: Fresh Express Announces Recall of Fresh Salad Products Due to Potential Health Risk

