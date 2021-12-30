Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
0 Shares

On December 21, the FDA announced an outbreak investigation into a deadly outbreak of Listeria from Fresh Express salads.

Ten people were hospitalized and 1 death were reported in 8 states between July 26, 2016, and October 19, 2021. The states include Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia, according to the CDC Food Safety Alert.

The recall includes all use-by dates of fresh salads with Product Codes Z324 through Z350.

They were sold under many brand-names, including:

  • Bowl & Basket
  • Fresh Express
  • Giant Eagle
  • Little Salad Bar
  • Market District
  • Marketside
  • O Organics
  • Signature Farms
  • Simply Nature
  • Weis Fresh From The Field
  • Wellsley Farms

The recall issued after the Michigan Department of Agriculture reported a positive Listeria test in a random sample of Fresh Express 9 oz. Sweet Hearts Salad Mix with Use-By Date of December 8, 2021, manufactured at the Fresh Express Streamwood, IL facility.

Consumers can return the product to the store where it was purchased for a full refund. For more information, call the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at (800) 242-5472 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Fresh Express Bagged Salads Linked to Deadly Listeria Outbreak

Source: Fresh Express Announces Recall of Fresh Salad Products Due to Potential Health Risk

Scales of JusticeEditor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media.

Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
0 Shares

Posted by Daily Hornet

We aim to provide progressive news that covers politics and corporate wrongdoing. We have no corporate interests to serve. No hidden agenda. We’re here to bring you the news you need to know with a grassroots twist.

All Posts

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.