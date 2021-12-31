Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

In December 2021, Dole Fresh Vegetables recalled all salads that were processed at its facilities in Bessemer City, North Carolina, and Yuma, Arizona, due to a deadly Listeria outbreak.

There were at least 16 people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria between August 2014 and October 2021, according to the CDC outbreak investigation. Twelve people were hospitalized and 2 people died.

Dole recalled a variety of garden salads, mixed greens, Caesar kits, and other salad products that were sold in plastic bags and clamshells. They have “Best if used by” dates from 11/30/21 through 01/08/22 and a Product Lot Code beginning with the letter “N” or “Y.”

The recall involves brand-names such as:

Ahold

Dole

Kroger

Lidl

Little Salad Bar

Marketside

Naturally Better

Nature’s Promise

Simply Nature

For more information, consumers can call the Dole Consumer Response Center at 800-356-3111, Monday through Friday, 8:00am to 3:00pm Pacific Time.

Source: Dole Fresh Vegetables Announces Voluntary Recall for Salads Processed at Its Bessemer City, NC and Yuma, AZ Facilities Due to Possible Health Risk from Listeria monocytogenes

