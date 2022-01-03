Health officials are investigating a multi-state outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 infections linked to Simple Truth® and Nature’s Basket® organic power greens.
As of December 29, 2021, at least 13 people have been infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli since November 27, 2021, including 4 people who were hospitalized with a severe type of kidney failure known as Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS).
Illnesses have been reported in Alaska (2), Washington state (7), Oregon (1), California (1), Ohio (1), and Mississippi (1).
The CDC is warning consumers not to eat Simple Truth Organic Power Greens or Nature’s Basket Organic Power Greens with “best if used by” dates through December 20, 2021.
Nature’s Basket is a brand for Giant Eagle grocery stores. Simple Truth is a brand for the Kroger family of grocery stores, which includes:
- Baker’s
- City Market
- Dillons
- Food 4 Less
- Foods Co
- Fred Meyer
- Fry’s
- Gerbes
- Jay C Food Store
- King Soopers
- Kroger
- Mariano’s
- Metro Market
- Pay-Less Super Markets
- Pick’n Save
- QFC
- Ralphs
- Ruler
- Smith’s Food and Drug
Since November 2021, there have been 3 other outbreaks of food poisoning linked to bagged salads. The other outbreaks include Josie’s Organic Baby Spinach, Dole packaged salads, and Fresh Express bagged salads.
Source: E. coli outbreak Linked to Packaged Salads