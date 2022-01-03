Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Health officials are investigating a multi-state outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 infections linked to Simple Truth® and Nature’s Basket® organic power greens.

As of December 29, 2021, at least 13 people have been infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli since November 27, 2021, including 4 people who were hospitalized with a severe type of kidney failure known as Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS).

Illnesses have been reported in Alaska (2), Washington state (7), Oregon (1), California (1), Ohio (1), and Mississippi (1).

The CDC is warning consumers not to eat Simple Truth Organic Power Greens or Nature’s Basket Organic Power Greens with “best if used by” dates through December 20, 2021.

Nature’s Basket is a brand for Giant Eagle grocery stores. Simple Truth is a brand for the Kroger family of grocery stores, which includes:

Baker’s

City Market

Dillons

Food 4 Less

Foods Co

Fred Meyer

Fry’s

Gerbes

Jay C Food Store

King Soopers

Kroger

Mariano’s

Metro Market

Pay-Less Super Markets

Pick’n Save

QFC

Ralphs

Ruler

Smith’s Food and Drug

Since November 2021, there have been 3 other outbreaks of food poisoning linked to bagged salads. The other outbreaks include Josie’s Organic Baby Spinach, Dole packaged salads, and Fresh Express bagged salads.

Source: E. coli outbreak Linked to Packaged Salads

Editor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation