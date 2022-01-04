Texas Woman Files Pressure Cooker Lawsuit Against Aldi

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

The plaintiff, Waleksa S., is a woman from Texas who suffered “serious and substantial burn injuries” on January 2, 2020, while using an Ambiano 6-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker from Aldi.

Her lawsuit claims the incident occurred due to the failure of the so-called “safety” features, which failed to keep her safe as advertised.

Instead, she was able to easily open the lid on her pressure cooker when there was still pressure inside the unit. Doing so allowed “its scalding hot contents to be forcefully ejected from the pressure cooker” and onto her body, resulting in severe burn injuries.

She claims that her Ambiano Pressure Cooker was “negligently designed and manufactured” because the safety features failed to “prevent the lid from being removed with normal force while the unit remained pressurized.” These defects make the pressure cookers “unreasonably dangerous for their intended use,” the lawsuit claims.

She is seeking compensation for her serious bodily injuries, medical expenses, lost wages, physical pain, mental anguish, diminished enjoyment of life, and other damages.

The lawsuit was filed on December 14, 2021 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois (Eastern Division) — Case Number 1:21-cv-06654.

