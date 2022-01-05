Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

The lawsuit was filed by Lathea S., a woman from Illinois who claims she was severely burned when the lid exploded off of her Crock-Pot 6 qt. Express Crock Multi-Cooker (Model Number SCCPPC600-V1).

The same model was recalled in November 2020 after at least 99 people suffered burn injuries when the lid suddenly detached while the pressure cooker was in use.

On February 15, 2021, she walked over to the pressure cooker and “suddenly and without warning the top exploded off of it causing the contents, including scalding hot liquid, and steam to fly out and onto [her body],” according to the lawsuit, resulting in severe burn injuries.

She blames the manufacturers, Newell Brands and Sunbeam Products, of selling pressure cookers with dangerous safety defects.

Specifically, the Crock-Pot Pressure Cooker was advertised as “featuring a locking, air-tight lid that stays sealed under pressure for a total peace of mind,” according to the complaint.

The lawsuit lists numerous defects in the Crock-Pot Pressure Cooker, including a defective pressure release valve, a misaligned locking arrow indicator, a locking pin that was too short or inadequate to prevent the lid from opening while under pressure, and a faulty gasket that allows the lid to open when there is “significant built-up pressure.”

The lawsuit was filed against Newell Brands Inc and Sunbeam Products Inc. on December 21, 2021 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois (Eastern Division) — Case Number 1:21-cv-06792.

