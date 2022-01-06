Electric Fillet Knives Recalled for Laceration Hazards

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On December 29, 2021, Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands recalled American Angler Electric Fillet Knives that were sold at big-name retailers like Walmart and Bass Pro Shops.

The problem is that the trigger mechanism on the electric knives can get stuck in the “on” position, posing a laceration hazard.

No injuries were reported, but there were 23 reports of the trigger on the knives being stuck in the “on” position.

This recall involves about 43,200 American Angler Electric Fillet Knives, which were sold in orange and gray and used as a fishing tool for filleting fish.

The recall involves knives with model number 32300 and the following serial numbers: AEK-OB-DS-003-1, AEK-OB-DS-008-1, AMK-KM-DS-003-1, AEK-OB-RB-004-1.

They were sold at Walmart, Bass Pro Shops and other retailers nationwide and online at www.amazon.com from January 2019 through October 2021 for between $110 and $150.

Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands is asking customers to stop using the recalled knives, unplug the unit, and cut the power cord. Consumers can contact Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands for a free replacement by calling833-656-1147 from 8 a.m. to p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

Source: Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands Recalls American Angler Electric Fillet Knives Due to Laceration Hazard