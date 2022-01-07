Ground Beef Recalled from WinCo, Walmart & Albertsons for E. coli Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Interstate Meat Dist. Inc. recalled 28,000 pounds of ground beef that may be contaminated with E. coli.

The raw ground beef items were produced on December 20, 2021 and shipped to Walmart, WinCo, Albertsons and Kroger grocery stores in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

No illnesses were reported. Instead, the products were recalled after a package of ground beef was purchased and tested by a third-party laboratory. The product tested positive for E. coli O157:H7.

The recalled products include:

WinCo, Fresh GROUND BEEF SIRLOIN 90% LEAN – 10% FAT , 16 oz. (1 lb.) chub, 18:37 through 18:48 L3, 1/11/2022

, 16 oz. (1 lb.) chub, 18:37 through 18:48 L3, 1/11/2022 WinCo, Fresh GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN – 7% FAT , 16 oz. (1 lb.) chub, 19:19 through 21:14 L3, Use/Freeze by 1/11/22

, 16 oz. (1 lb.) chub, 19:19 through 21:14 L3, Use/Freeze by 1/11/22 Win-Co, Fresh GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN – 7% FAT , 48 oz. (3 lb.) chub, 18:15 through 21:18 L1, 1/11/2022

, 48 oz. (3 lb.) chub, 18:15 through 21:18 L1, 1/11/2022 Wal-Mart, ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF 90% LEAN 10% FAT , 16 oz. (1 lb.) chub, 18:49 through 19:18 L3, 1/11/2022

, 16 oz. (1 lb.) chub, 18:49 through 19:18 L3, 1/11/2022 Wal-Mart, ALL NATURAL LEAN GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN 7% FAT , 16 oz. (1 lb.) chub, 21:15 through 22:42 L3, 1/11/2022

, 16 oz. (1 lb.) chub, 21:15 through 22:42 L3, 1/11/2022 Wal-Mart, ALL NATURAL LEAN GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN 7% FAT , 48 oz. (3 lb.) chub, 18:15 through 21:18 L1, 1/11/2022

, 48 oz. (3 lb.) chub, 18:15 through 21:18 L1, 1/11/2022 Wal-Mart, ALL NATURAL LEAN GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN 7% FAT , 48 oz. (3 lb.) chub, 21:00 through 22:19 L2, 1/11/2022

, 48 oz. (3 lb.) chub, 21:00 through 22:19 L2, 1/11/2022 Kroger GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN 7% FAT , 16 oz. (1 lb.) chub, 19:19 through 21:14 L3, Use/Freeze by 1/11/22

, 16 oz. (1 lb.) chub, 19:19 through 21:14 L3, Use/Freeze by 1/11/22 Kroger, GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN 7% FAT , 48 oz. (3 lb.) chub, 18:15 through 21:18 L1, 1/11/2022

, 48 oz. (3 lb.) chub, 18:15 through 21:18 L1, 1/11/2022 Albertsons, Signature Farms GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN/7% FAT , 16 oz. (1 lb.) chub, 19:19 through 21:14 L3, Use/Freeze by 1/11/22

, 16 oz. (1 lb.) chub, 19:19 through 21:14 L3, Use/Freeze by 1/11/22 Albertsons, Signature Farms GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN 7% FAT, 48 oz. (3 lb.) chub, 18:15 through 21:18 L1, 1/11/2022

E. coli O157:H7 is a bacteria that can cause severe, life-threatening food poisoning infections. The symptoms may include dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps for 2-8 days.

While most people recover within a week, some develop a serious type of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS). This condition is more likely in children under 5 years old and older adults, according to the USDA.

Source: Interstate Meat Dist. Inc., Recalls Ground Beef Products Due To Possible E. Coli O157:H7 Contamination

