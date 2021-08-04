5000 Years Foods Recalls Cabbage Kimchi for Listeria Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On July 13, 5000 Years Foods Inc., of Chicago, Illinois, recalled a variety of cabbage kimchi due to a risk of Listeria bacteria contamination.

No illnesses were reported. The recall was issued after FDA tests in the production facility were positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

The recall includes the following products:

Sliced Cabbage Kimchi

Whole Cabbage Kimchi

Julrado Whole Cabbage Kimchi

Julrado Sliced Cabbage Kimchi

No MSG Whole Cabbage Kimchi

No MSG Sliced Cabbage Kimchi

No MSG Julrado Whole Cabbage Kimchi

No MSG Julrado Sliced Cabbage Kimchi

White Kimchi

Baby Napa Kimchi

The kimchi was distributed in Illinois and then to further distributors, possibly to retail stores nationwide.

The products were sold under the 5000 Years Foods® brand-name in sizes including 5-gallon plastic tubs, and 128-ounce, 64-ounce, 32-ounce, and 16-ounce glass jars.

The products are labeled with product code “09052021” through “09252021” printed on top of the lid.

5000 Years Foods is asking consumers who purchased the recalled kimchi products not to eat them, and to dispose of the products or return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.

Source: 5000 Years Foods, Inc. Recall Cabbage Kimchi Because of Possible of Health Risk

Editor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation