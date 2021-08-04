5000 Years Foods Recalls Cabbage Kimchi for Listeria Risk

On July 13, 5000 Years Foods Inc., of Chicago, Illinois, recalled a variety of cabbage kimchi due to a risk of Listeria bacteria contamination.
No illnesses were reported. The recall was issued after FDA tests in the production facility were positive for Listeria monocytogenes.
The recall includes the following products:
- Sliced Cabbage Kimchi
- Whole Cabbage Kimchi
- Julrado Whole Cabbage Kimchi
- Julrado Sliced Cabbage Kimchi
- No MSG Whole Cabbage Kimchi
- No MSG Sliced Cabbage Kimchi
- No MSG Julrado Whole Cabbage Kimchi
- No MSG Julrado Sliced Cabbage Kimchi
- White Kimchi
- Baby Napa Kimchi
The kimchi was distributed in Illinois and then to further distributors, possibly to retail stores nationwide.
The products were sold under the 5000 Years Foods® brand-name in sizes including 5-gallon plastic tubs, and 128-ounce, 64-ounce, 32-ounce, and 16-ounce glass jars.
The products are labeled with product code “09052021” through “09252021” printed on top of the lid.
5000 Years Foods is asking consumers who purchased the recalled kimchi products not to eat them, and to dispose of the products or return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.
